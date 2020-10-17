412 Shares in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Purchased by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth about $763,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 43.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $465.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. OTR Global downgraded shares of ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $440.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $475.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.42.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $524.87 on Friday. ServiceNow Inc has a 1 year low of $213.99 and a 1 year high of $530.73. The firm has a market cap of $100.67 billion, a PE ratio of 142.63, a PEG ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $477.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $405.20.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.30, for a total value of $651,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,458.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.44, for a total transaction of $671,055.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,857.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,187 shares of company stock valued at $33,294,276. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

