Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 514 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,584 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,528 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 3,100 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,000 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 538 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTXS opened at $138.26 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.09 and a 1 year high of $173.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.77. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.26.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.30. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 201.80%. The business had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised shares of Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.29.

In other news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.42, for a total transaction of $92,483.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,072,605.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 1,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.42, for a total value of $220,559.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,859,181.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,885 shares of company stock valued at $5,601,725. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

