Regentatlantic Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,604 Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Posted by on Oct 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Zscaler by 201.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 21,612 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zscaler by 39.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Zscaler by 94.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,051,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,123,000 after purchasing an additional 509,318 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Zscaler by 7.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 90,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 84.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,364,000 after acquiring an additional 93,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Zscaler from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. OTR Global raised Zscaler to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zscaler from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Zscaler from $90.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.46.

Zscaler stock opened at $154.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of -173.99 and a beta of 0.76. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $163.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 27.39% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $125.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Manoj Apte sold 16,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total transaction of $2,283,967.84. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total value of $1,981,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,793,341.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 278,445 shares of company stock valued at $37,438,197 over the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Verizon Communications Inc. Shares Sold by R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc. Shares Sold by R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.
Altus Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Johnson & Johnson
Altus Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Johnson & Johnson
Scout Investments Inc. Sells 4,356 Shares of Semtech Co.
Scout Investments Inc. Sells 4,356 Shares of Semtech Co.
Scout Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Bruker Co.
Scout Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Bruker Co.
Scout Investments Inc. Has $9.42 Million Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc
Scout Investments Inc. Has $9.42 Million Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc
Scout Investments Inc. Sells 4,356 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc
Scout Investments Inc. Sells 4,356 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report