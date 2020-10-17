Regentatlantic Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,604 Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Zscaler by 201.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 21,612 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zscaler by 39.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Zscaler by 94.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,051,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,123,000 after purchasing an additional 509,318 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Zscaler by 7.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 90,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 84.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,364,000 after acquiring an additional 93,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Zscaler from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. OTR Global raised Zscaler to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zscaler from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Zscaler from $90.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.46.

Zscaler stock opened at $154.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of -173.99 and a beta of 0.76. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $163.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 27.39% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $125.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Manoj Apte sold 16,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total transaction of $2,283,967.84. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total value of $1,981,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,793,341.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 278,445 shares of company stock valued at $37,438,197 over the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.