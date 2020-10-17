Regentatlantic Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 436 Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in Y. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 4.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 105,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Alleghany by 28.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Alleghany by 1.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Alleghany by 10.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,246,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Alleghany by 102.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,868,000 after buying an additional 27,117 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Y stock opened at $547.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $535.55 and a 200-day moving average of $524.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Alleghany Co. has a 12 month low of $426.87 and a 12 month high of $847.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.72 and a beta of 0.65.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by ($3.50). Alleghany had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Alleghany Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on Y. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $481.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Featured Article: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y).

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.