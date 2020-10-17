Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $232,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,668.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 49,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 46,504 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 78.4% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $231,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $1,145,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $96.05 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $78.82 and a 1 year high of $97.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

