Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 19,648 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 54.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,648 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 16.7% in the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,743,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,923,000 after buying an additional 679,534 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 20.0% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the third quarter valued at $356,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the third quarter valued at $474,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 13.6% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven J. Bateman acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $40,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,703.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro acquired 4,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $79,704.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,315,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,303,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 12,820 shares of company stock valued at $207,789. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORI stock opened at $15.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.38 and a 200-day moving average of $15.84. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $24.10.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

