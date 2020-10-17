Regentatlantic Capital LLC Takes Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KIM. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 74.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,398,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,902,000 after buying an additional 6,560,497 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 44.5% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 21,014,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,820,000 after buying an additional 6,473,100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 67.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,125,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,320,000 after buying an additional 2,463,849 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 384.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,052,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,359,000 after buying an additional 1,629,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $11.02 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $21.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $1.48. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 93.11%. The business had revenue of $238.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Compass Point raised Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.83.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

