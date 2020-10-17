Regentatlantic Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lowered its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,511 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 32,680 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 55,145 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 50.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 66.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 942,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,993,000 after purchasing an additional 375,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FITB shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.35.

FITB stock opened at $23.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.62 and a 200-day moving average of $19.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $31.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.65.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Fifth Third Bancorp’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

