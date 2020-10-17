Critical Contrast: Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) vs. Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSE:COHN)

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) and Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSE:COHN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Waddell & Reed Financial and Cohen & Company Inc., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waddell & Reed Financial 4 1 0 0 1.20 Cohen & Company Inc. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Waddell & Reed Financial presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential downside of 20.63%. Given Waddell & Reed Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Waddell & Reed Financial is more favorable than Cohen & Company Inc..

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.3% of Cohen & Company Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Waddell & Reed Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 60.5% of Cohen & Company Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Waddell & Reed Financial has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cohen & Company Inc. has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Waddell & Reed Financial and Cohen & Company Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waddell & Reed Financial 9.17% 14.57% 9.54% Cohen & Company Inc. -3.82% 10.44% 0.06%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Waddell & Reed Financial and Cohen & Company Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waddell & Reed Financial $1.07 billion 1.07 $114.99 million $1.88 9.38 Cohen & Company Inc. $49.67 million 0.52 -$2.05 million N/A N/A

Waddell & Reed Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Cohen & Company Inc..

Summary

Waddell & Reed Financial beats Cohen & Company Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Waddell & Reed Financial

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios. It also offers fee-based asset allocation investment advisory products to advisors channel customers; distributes business partners' variable annuity products, and retirement and life insurance products to advisors channel customers; and sells life insurance and disability products underwritten by various carriers. The company distributes investment products through its wholesale channel comprising other broker/dealers, various retirement platforms, and registered investment advisors, as well as through independent financial advisors; and markets investment advisory services to institutional investors directly or through consultants. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.

About Cohen & Company Inc.

Cohen & Company Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc. also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients. It invests in the fixed income and alternative investment markets across the globe. The firm's fixed income investments include U.S. trust preferred securities, European hybrid capital securities, Asian commercial real estate debt, mortgage backed securities, and asset backed securities. The firm was formerly known as Institutional Financial Markets, Inc. Cohen & Company Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania with additional offices in New York City; Boca Raton, Florida; Chicago, Illinois; Bethesda, Maryland; Boston, Massachusetts; Paris, France; and London, United Kingdom.

