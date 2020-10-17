Head-To-Head Contrast: Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) & Margo Caribe (NASDAQ:MRGO)

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) and Margo Caribe (OTCMKTS:MRGO) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Village Farms International has a beta of 2.29, suggesting that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Margo Caribe has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Village Farms International and Margo Caribe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Village Farms International -5.42% -9.65% -6.74% Margo Caribe N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Village Farms International and Margo Caribe, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Village Farms International 0 0 4 0 3.00 Margo Caribe 0 0 0 0 N/A

Village Farms International currently has a consensus price target of $13.40, suggesting a potential upside of 171.81%. Given Village Farms International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Village Farms International is more favorable than Margo Caribe.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Village Farms International and Margo Caribe’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Village Farms International $144.57 million 2.25 $2.33 million $0.05 98.60 Margo Caribe N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Village Farms International has higher revenue and earnings than Margo Caribe.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.8% of Village Farms International shares are held by institutional investors. 20.4% of Village Farms International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 70.6% of Margo Caribe shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Village Farms International beats Margo Caribe on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products. It markets and distributes its products under the Village Farms brand name to retail supermarkets and fresh food distribution companies, as well as products produced under exclusive arrangements with other greenhouse producers. The company was formerly known as Village Farms Canada Inc. and changed its name to Village Farms International, Inc. in December 2009. Village Farms International, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Delta, Canada.

Margo Caribe Company Profile

Margo Caribe Inc. grows, distributes, and installs tropical plants and trees. It also manufactures and distributes its own line of planting media and aggregates, including bark and premium mulch; distributes lawn and garden products; and provides landscaping design and installation services. In addition, Margo Caribe distributes fertilizers, pesticides, and various outdoor products, as well as lawn and garden products, including plastic and terracotta pottery. Further, the company manufactures potting soils, professional growing mixes, river rock, gravel, and related aggregates. Its customers include wholesalers, big box retailers, garden stores, chain stores, municipalities, and landscapers primarily located in Puerto Rico and the northeast Caribbean. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Vega Alta, Puerto Rico.

