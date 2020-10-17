Regentatlantic Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,835 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TAP opened at $35.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.20, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.82. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $61.94.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.18%. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TAP shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Molson Coors Brewing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.07.

In related news, Director Louis Vachon acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.28 per share, with a total value of $105,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,755.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

