Regentatlantic Capital LLC Buys 2,175 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 48.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,705,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,263 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 57.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,998,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,900 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 49.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,244,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,112,000 after purchasing an additional 739,063 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 20.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,935,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,401,000 after acquiring an additional 332,499 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,216,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,666,000 after acquiring an additional 17,885 shares during the period. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $62.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.30 and a 200-day moving average of $58.67. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $79.92.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WRB. UBS Group raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised W. R. Berkley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.29.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

