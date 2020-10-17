Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 217 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.2% in the second quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 23.2% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% in the second quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. BofA Securities assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.15.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $116.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.14 and a 52 week high of $143.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.55.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 49.92%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

