Brookstone Capital Management Increases Stock Position in TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) by 58.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in TherapeuticsMD were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 61.5% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. 55.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TXMD stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $446.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.20. TherapeuticsMD Inc has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $3.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average is $1.39.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 million. TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 1,170.63% and a negative net margin of 304.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD Inc will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TXMD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $1.25 to $1.20 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.24.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

