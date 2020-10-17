12,710 Shares in Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $1,694,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 22,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 209.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 27,467 shares in the last quarter. 17.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $29,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GALT stock opened at $2.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $159.15 million, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.64. Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $4.50.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GALT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Galectin Therapeutics from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, skin, and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes GR-MD-02 galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

