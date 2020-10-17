12,710 Shares in Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Posted by on Oct 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $1,694,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 22,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 209.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 27,467 shares in the last quarter. 17.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $29,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GALT stock opened at $2.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $159.15 million, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.64. Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $4.50.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GALT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Galectin Therapeutics from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

Galectin Therapeutics Profile

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, skin, and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes GR-MD-02 galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

Recommended Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GALT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT)

Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $232,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares
Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $232,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares
Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 19,648 Shares of Old Republic International Co.
Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 19,648 Shares of Old Republic International Co.
Regentatlantic Capital LLC Takes Position in Kimco Realty Corp
Regentatlantic Capital LLC Takes Position in Kimco Realty Corp
Regentatlantic Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp
Regentatlantic Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp
Reviewing Fortran and Unifi
Reviewing Fortran and Unifi
Equitrans Midstream & Its Competitors Head to Head Review
Equitrans Midstream & Its Competitors Head to Head Review


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report