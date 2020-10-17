Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 9,382 Shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vereit were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vereit during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vereit during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Vereit by 180.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares during the period. MANA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vereit during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vereit during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Rufrano purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $253,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,279,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,757,665.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE VER opened at $6.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Vereit Inc has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $10.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.11). Vereit had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 43.35%. The firm had revenue of $278.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Vereit’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vereit Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VER. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Vereit from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BofA Securities raised shares of Vereit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Vereit in a report on Friday, July 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.75 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Vereit in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

