Brookstone Capital Management Sells 2,184 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 40,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 6.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 178.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 24.2% during the second quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 10,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter.

AMJ stock opened at $11.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.67. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $22.86.

