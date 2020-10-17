Brookstone Capital Management Increases Stock Position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 61.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,327 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NLY. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the first quarter worth $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 51.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,304,000 after purchasing an additional 653,996 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 38.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 217,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 60,493 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 32.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 990,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 244,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

NLY stock opened at $7.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of -4.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.09. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $398.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.00 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 74.09% and a positive return on equity of 12.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.25 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.53.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

