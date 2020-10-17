Brookstone Capital Management Invests $78,000 in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 44,865 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Finance Trust by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Finance Trust by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in American Finance Trust by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in American Finance Trust by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 159,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 48,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AFIN shares. BidaskClub lowered American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of American Finance Trust in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Shares of AFIN opened at $6.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $668.21 million, a P/E ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $15.18.

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

