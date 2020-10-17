Brookstone Capital Management Invests $78,000 in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 44,865 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Finance Trust by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Finance Trust by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in American Finance Trust by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in American Finance Trust by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 159,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 48,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AFIN shares. BidaskClub lowered American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of American Finance Trust in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Shares of AFIN opened at $6.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $668.21 million, a P/E ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $15.18.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

Regentatlantic Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc
Regentatlantic Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Manulife Financial Co.
Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $209,000 Stock Position in Evergy
Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $218,000 Holdings in American International Group Inc
Regentatlantic Capital LLC Takes $221,000 Position in Seattle Genetics, Inc.
412 Shares in ServiceNow Inc Purchased by Regentatlantic Capital LLC


