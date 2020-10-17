Brookstone Capital Management Decreases Stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 343,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 16,792 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,109,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 160,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 18,551 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 146,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 36,285 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 144,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 24,709 shares during the period.

Shares of MJ opened at $11.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.36. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 12-month low of $8.81 and a 12-month high of $20.80.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.