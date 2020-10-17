Brookstone Capital Management Takes Position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 237.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 18,359 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter worth $684,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 395,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 9,328 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 163.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 780,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 484,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 686.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 12,317 shares during the last quarter. 37.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $6.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.09. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 688.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $44.48 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FSM. Laurentian reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.35 price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $8.25 to $11.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.97.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

