Brookstone Capital Management Raises Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Group Inc raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 161,580,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,150,451,000 after acquiring an additional 79,270,161 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,620,468 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $182,417,000 after acquiring an additional 411,201 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,118,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,862,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,618,000 after acquiring an additional 107,596 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,680,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,931,000 after acquiring an additional 438,740 shares during the period. 39.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ET stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $13.86. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.75.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 2.90%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ET. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Energy Transfer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

