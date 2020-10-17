Brookstone Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $859,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. 48.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AUY. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.25 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Monday, September 21st. Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.45.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at $5.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.20. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $7.02.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.0175 dividend. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.85%.

Yamana Gold Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

