20,050 Shares in Lightbridge Corp (NASDAQ:LTBR) Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Posted by on Oct 17th, 2020

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Lightbridge Corp (NASDAQ:LTBR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,050 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.51% of Lightbridge at the end of the most recent quarter.

LTBR opened at $2.86 on Friday. Lightbridge Corp has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $8.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.53. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 3.18.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lightbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

About Lightbridge

Lightbridge Corporation operates as a nuclear fuel technology company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Technology and Consulting. It offers all-metal fuel for operating and new build reactors; all-uranium seed and blanket fuel for existing plants and new build reactors; and thorium-based seed and blanket fuel for existing and new build reactors.

