Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 42.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Prologis were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 17.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,037,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,860,744,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043,958 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $297,628,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 11.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,747,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,469,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,088 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.8% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 26,018,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,428,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 24.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,674,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,346,000 after purchasing an additional 724,322 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLD. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prologis from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Prologis from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Prologis from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.94.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $104.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.25. Prologis Inc has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $109.11. The stock has a market cap of $77.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.89.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 43.27% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

