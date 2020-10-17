Brookstone Capital Management Takes Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,686 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in F.N.B. by 455.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. 72.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FNB opened at $7.50 on Friday. F.N.B. Co. has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $12.93. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.42.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $305.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.20 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 7.19%. On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

