Brookstone Capital Management Makes New Investment in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2,377.3% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 507.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $45.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.54. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.03 and a 1-year high of $55.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.97 and its 200-day moving average is $35.82.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $845.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

