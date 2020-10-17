3,994 Shares in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,994 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 136.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,491,744 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $969,892,000 after purchasing an additional 10,666,647 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in eBay by 53.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,314,546 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,162,588,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736,826 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP raised its stake in eBay by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 8,457,726 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $443,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,388 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in eBay by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,165,598 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $480,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,687 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of eBay by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,338,771 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $437,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $256,376.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,856.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $292,734.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,879.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 181,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,191,238. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $55.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. eBay had a net margin of 46.91% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised eBay from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. 140166 increased their target price on eBay from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on eBay from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.77.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

