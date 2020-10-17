Brookstone Capital Management Acquires New Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SON. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,324,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,237,000 after buying an additional 397,025 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,895,000 after buying an additional 208,247 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 300,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,710,000 after buying an additional 105,790 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 458,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,958,000 after buying an additional 85,790 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,074,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,485,000 after purchasing an additional 82,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SON. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.89.

Shares of SON opened at $55.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.79. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $37.30 and a 52-week high of $62.77.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 5,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $309,808.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,674 shares in the company, valued at $4,048,386.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

