Brookstone Capital Management Buys Shares of 12,731 The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 34,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 204,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 46,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 489,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 160,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 889,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,401,000 after purchasing an additional 95,507 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $18.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.64 and a 200 day moving average of $17.17. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.63 and a 1 year high of $25.20.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

