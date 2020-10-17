Brookstone Capital Management Takes Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,683,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954,933 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vistra by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,785,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,954,000 after acquiring an additional 166,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vistra by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,050,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138,893 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Vistra by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,001,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,226,000 after acquiring an additional 926,237 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vistra by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,670,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,382,000 after acquiring an additional 114,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.19 per share, for a total transaction of $363,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,957.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Curtis A. Morgan bought 41,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.19 per share, for a total transaction of $748,991.44. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VST opened at $19.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.13). Vistra had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VST. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vistra from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vistra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Vistra from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.44.

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

