Brookstone Capital Management Purchases New Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,307 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in The Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in The Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in The Western Union by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WU shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Western Union from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.94.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $22.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.46. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $28.44.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, primarily cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

