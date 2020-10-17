9,881 Shares in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 126.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 25.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 351.4% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

MDU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of MDU Resources Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

In related news, Director David M. Sparby bought 2,000 shares of MDU Resources Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.52 per share, with a total value of $45,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,573.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDU opened at $24.11 on Friday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $32.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.40.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.21. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. MDU Resources Group’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is 49.11%.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

