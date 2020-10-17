24,612 Shares in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,612 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 35.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,849,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,065,000 after buying an additional 3,078,079 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,897,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $450,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014,020 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,382.7% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,982,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,359 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 362.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,064,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,826,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $9.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average is $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $15.63. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.17.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

