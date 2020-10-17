Brookstone Capital Management Invests $229,000 in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 162.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 29,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 18,367 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 12.5% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 19,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 28.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 104,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 23.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 28,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 28.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 431,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,952,000 after acquiring an additional 94,980 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MXIM stock opened at $73.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.03. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.93 and a 1-year high of $74.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.54.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 29.88%. The firm had revenue of $545.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Maxim Integrated Products’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $804,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Edwin Medlin sold 12,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total value of $887,451.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,010 shares of company stock worth $2,240,915. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MXIM shares. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $55.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, 140166 downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.88.

Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

