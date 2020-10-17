Brookstone Capital Management Invests $229,000 in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 162.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 29,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 18,367 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 12.5% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 19,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 28.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 104,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 23.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 28,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 28.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 431,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,952,000 after acquiring an additional 94,980 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of MXIM stock opened at $73.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.03. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.93 and a 1-year high of $74.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.54.
In other news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $804,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Edwin Medlin sold 12,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total value of $887,451.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,010 shares of company stock worth $2,240,915. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on MXIM shares. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $55.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, 140166 downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.88.
About Maxim Integrated Products
Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.
Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).
Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.