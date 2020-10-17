Brookstone Capital Management Invests $237,000 in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 4.0% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Hasbro by 9.5% in the third quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hasbro by 21.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 13,634 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in Hasbro by 12.6% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 12,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

HAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Hasbro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub raised Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Hasbro from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.53.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $87.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.91. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $123.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $860.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.51 million. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other Hasbro news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $65,120.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,940 shares in the company, valued at $950,543.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

