Brookstone Capital Management Invests $237,000 in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Posted by on Oct 17th, 2020

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 4.0% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Hasbro by 9.5% in the third quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hasbro by 21.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 13,634 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in Hasbro by 12.6% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 12,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

HAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Hasbro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub raised Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Hasbro from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.53.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $87.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.91. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $123.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $860.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.51 million. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other Hasbro news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $65,120.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,940 shares in the company, valued at $950,543.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS)

