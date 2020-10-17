Brookstone Capital Management Buys Shares of 2,076 J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 8.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 5.1% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 14.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 11.5% during the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 1.0% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.73.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $117.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.20. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. J M Smucker Co has a 12-month low of $91.88 and a 12-month high of $125.62.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that J M Smucker Co will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,779 shares in the company, valued at $14,715,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,353 shares of company stock worth $1,105,790. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

J M Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.