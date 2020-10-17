Brookstone Capital Management Acquires New Holdings in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PKG. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,901,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 240,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,862,000 after acquiring an additional 43,670 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 788.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,777,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,800,000 after acquiring an additional 228,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

PKG opened at $119.59 on Friday. Packaging Corp Of America has a 1-year low of $71.05 and a 1-year high of $120.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.20.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.11. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio is 41.31%.

PKG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Packaging Corp Of America from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Argus upped their price objective on Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.08.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

