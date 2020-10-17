State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $587,000 Position in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.08% of Scholastic worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 90.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Scholastic during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 24.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Scholastic during the second quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 722.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 10,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCHL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered Scholastic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Scholastic from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th.

SCHL opened at $21.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $734.34 million, a PE ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Scholastic Co. has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $45.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.24.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by $0.84. Scholastic had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $215.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Scholastic Co. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -750.00%.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

