Brookstone Capital Management Acquires Shares of 5,149 Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Posted by on Oct 17th, 2020

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth $881,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 197.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 49.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 6,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $292,025.25. 35.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $48.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.48. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $40.70 and a 12 month high of $57.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.35.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 18.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.46%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.07.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

