CX Institutional Purchases New Stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WWW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,080,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,535,000 after buying an additional 1,085,547 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,979,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,138,000 after buying an additional 348,072 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 635,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,132,000 after buying an additional 298,480 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,259,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,995,000 after buying an additional 250,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,695,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,191,000 after buying an additional 247,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWW stock opened at $28.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $34.70. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.52.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $349.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.78%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WWW. B. Riley increased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley Securities increased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.73.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 11,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $282,964.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,780.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $47,709.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,637.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,756 shares of company stock valued at $464,947 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

