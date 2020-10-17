CX Institutional Trims Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

CX Institutional cut its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 98.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,053 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 603.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.09.

Shares of AVY opened at $134.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.06. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $76.96 and a 12-month high of $141.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 45.88%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avery Dennison news, VP Susan C. Miller sold 6,080 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total value of $723,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

