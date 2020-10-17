CX Institutional Has $27,000 Stock Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 338.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 745 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,182,075 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,189,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 76,493 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,377,000 after buying an additional 8,344 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,929 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,909,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 1,338.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WDC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. 140166 restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Craig Hallum upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Western Digital from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.56.

Shares of WDC opened at $37.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.58 and a 200-day moving average of $40.78. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $72.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.63 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

