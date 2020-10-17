Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 81.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,277,986 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,281,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157,205 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $417,295,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 433.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,694,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $231,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,034 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,473,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $270,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,818,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $219,637,000 after purchasing an additional 543,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $98.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $100.82.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 10.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APTV. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.74.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

