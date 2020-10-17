Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Stock Position Increased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lifted its position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 104.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,244,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,268,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573,370 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,766,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,409 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,936,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,036 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,118,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,938,000 after acquiring an additional 56,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,791,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,017,000 after acquiring an additional 71,420 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $370,926.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,932,099.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.10.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $66.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Prudential Financial Inc has a one year low of $38.62 and a one year high of $97.24. The company has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.13. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $13.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.64%.

Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

