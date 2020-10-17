CX Institutional Trims Stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR)

CX Institutional trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,067 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,519,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 732,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,490,000 after acquiring an additional 182,829 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,831,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,140,000 after acquiring an additional 46,628 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,989,000.

VCR stock opened at $246.73 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $118.99 and a fifty-two week high of $252.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $238.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.29.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

