CX Institutional Acquires Shares of 500 Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 162,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after purchasing an additional 80,797 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 1,150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,519,000.

Shares of NASDAQ AAWW opened at $66.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.59. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.97 and a 12-month high of $69.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.16.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $2.64. The business had revenue of $825.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.42 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAWW has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Atlas Air Worldwide from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Atlas Air Worldwide from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.40.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 4,201 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $258,361.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,526,277. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Duncan J. Mcnabb sold 1,500 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $90,270.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,123.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,170 shares of company stock worth $5,466,435. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

