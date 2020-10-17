CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 157.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 54.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 59.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group stock opened at $48.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.66. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.62.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $374,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,463,301.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 6,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $304,480.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,909 shares in the company, valued at $7,062,541.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

