CX Institutional Raises Stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 130.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 131.8% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 59.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 97.2% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 62.9% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $17.10 to $18.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.07.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $14.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $41.14. The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.82.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 73.90% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

In related news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $448,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 191,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,442,271.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark G. Papa bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.46 per share, for a total transaction of $291,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,549.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

