North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $354,000 Stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 78.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of C. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth approximately $521,979,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Citigroup by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,113,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,414,000 after buying an additional 7,254,912 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,635,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,724,000 after buying an additional 6,714,645 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 201.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,661,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,211,000 after buying an additional 3,115,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 529,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,062,000 after buying an additional 2,098,850 shares during the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Citigroup from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.40.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $43.61 on Friday. Citigroup Inc has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $83.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $90.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.78.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.